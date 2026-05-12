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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team [Image 2 of 15]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team

    PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Dogbo Ake, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to fuel an AH-64 Apache Helicopter for a night air assault mission as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 10:53
    Photo ID: 9688030
    VIRIN: 260514-A-XD912-1048
    Resolution: 6913x4611
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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