General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap

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Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, engages with paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment at Pabradė Training Area during a briefing on the new equipment being used in Project Flytrap, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 11, 2026. U.S. and British forces are participating in this iteration of the Flytrap exercise to increase interoperability and build relationships while also improving modern warfighting capabilities. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)