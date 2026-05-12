General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap

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Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, speaks with unit commanders of the U.S. and U.K. forces participating in Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 11, 2026. The exercise saw U.S. troops face off against paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment in combat scenarios involving simulated small arms fire, explosives and indirect fire, as well as surveillance and attacks by unmanned aerial systems. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)