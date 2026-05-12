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    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap [Image 7 of 9]

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    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, operates an unmanned ground vehicle during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 11, 2026. Donahue assumed command in December 2024 and now oversees U.S. Army operations across Europe and Africa while helping advance allied land-power integration at the strategic level. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9687976
    VIRIN: 260511-A-NS115-1865
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap
    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap
    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap
    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap
    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap
    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap
    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap
    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap
    General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap

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    VCorps
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    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    Sword26
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