General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap

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Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, operates an unmanned ground vehicle during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 11, 2026. Donahue assumed command in December 2024 and now oversees U.S. Army operations across Europe and Africa while helping advance allied land-power integration at the strategic level. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)