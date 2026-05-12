General Christopher T. Donahue visits Lithuania during Project Flytrap

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Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, speaks with U.S. Army Soldiers participating in Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 11, 2026. Flytrap is a multinational operation that aims to help the U.S. and its allies address the expansion of drones on the battlefield by evaluating commercial solutions that can operate within NATO’s existing air defense networks. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)