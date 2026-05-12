Festival goers pose for a photo during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. This year commemorates the United States’ 250th birthday with the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This celebration serves as a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9687975
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-MU566-1462
|Resolution:
|4487x3351
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.