From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A festival goer poses in front of a C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. This year commemorates the United States’ 250th birthday with the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This celebration serves as a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)