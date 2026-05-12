From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with attendees during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Friendship Festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)