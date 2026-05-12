U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with attendees during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Friendship Festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9687971
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-MU566-1234
|Resolution:
|4867x3424
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.