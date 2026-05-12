Local dancers perform at Friendship Festival 2026, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 05:18
|Photo ID:
|9687847
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-YL411-1011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.