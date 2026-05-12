Local attendees enjoy the festivities during Friendship Festival 2026, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Friendship Festival has expanded in size and scope over its 50-year history, the core mission remains the same: fostering cultural and friendship exchanges to ensure bilateral bonds with the cornerstone U.S.-Japan alliance remains ironclad. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9687845
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-YL411-1009
|Resolution:
|3832x2555
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.