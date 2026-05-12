From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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Local attendees enjoy the festivities during Friendship Festival 2026, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Friendship Festival has expanded in size and scope over its 50-year history, the core mission remains the same: fostering cultural and friendship exchanges to ensure bilateral bonds with the cornerstone U.S.-Japan alliance remains ironclad. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)