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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 7 of 9]

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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Local attendees enjoy the festivities during Friendship Festival 2026, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Friendship Festival has expanded in size and scope over its 50-year history, the core mission remains the same: fostering cultural and friendship exchanges to ensure bilateral bonds with the cornerstone U.S.-Japan alliance remains ironclad. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 05:19
    Photo ID: 9687845
    VIRIN: 260516-F-YL411-1009
    Resolution: 3832x2555
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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    TAGS

    Friendship
    Allies
    JASDF
    Japan
    Partnership
    Festival

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