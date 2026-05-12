A local band performs during Friendship Festival 2026, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. People from the local community attended the two-day festival to enjoy a variety of cuisines, view static aircraft and learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9687846
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-YL411-1010
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.