Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australia, poses for a group photo with Colonel Wade A. Germann, commander of the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force, Colonel Darius Randolf, commander of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and other leaders at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 15, 2026. Leaders met to discuss ongoing training and partner initiatives between U.S. Army Pacific units and the Australian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 01:25
|Photo ID:
|9687768
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-GS967-3752
|Resolution:
|7921x5280
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.