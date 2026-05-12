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    3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army [Image 3 of 4]

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    3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    3d Multi-Domain Task Force

    Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australia, listens as Colonel Wade A. Germann, commander of the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force, discusses partner initiatives during a leader engagement at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 15, 2026. Leaders from the 3d MDTF and the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command met with Stuart to discuss ongoing training and collaboration with U.S. Army Pacific units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 01:25
    Photo ID: 9687764
    VIRIN: 260516-A-GS967-6176
    Resolution: 8290x5527
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army
    3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army
    3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army
    3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army

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