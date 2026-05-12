3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army

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Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australia, listens as Colonel Wade A. Germann, commander of the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force, discusses partner initiatives during a leader engagement at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 15, 2026. Leaders from the 3d MDTF and the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command met with Stuart to discuss ongoing training and collaboration with U.S. Army Pacific units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)