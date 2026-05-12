3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army

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Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australia, poses for a photo with Colonel Wade A. Germann, commander of the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force, and Colonel Darius Randolf, commander of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 15, 2026. Leaders met to discuss ongoing training and partner initiatives between U.S. Army Pacific units and the Australian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)