3d MDTF, 94th AAMDC leaders meet with Australian Chief of Army

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Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australia, participates in a discussion with leaders from the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force and the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 15, 2026. Leaders discussed ongoing training and partner initiatives between U.S. Army Pacific units and the Australian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)