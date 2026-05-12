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    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris [Image 10 of 18]

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    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors clear vegetative debris along Route 30 in Marpi, Saipan, May 14, 2026, following the impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Debris removal operations continue across the island to help restore safe access, reduce hazards and support ongoing recovery efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 22:35
    Photo ID: 9687694
    VIRIN: 260514-A-ZT698-1344
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 188.5 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris [Image 18 of 18], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clearing the Way Along Beach Road
    Clearing the Way Along Beach Road
    Clearing the Way Along Beach Road
    Clearing the Way Along Beach Road
    Clearing the Way Along Beach Road
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris
    Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris

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    TAGS

    Honolulu District
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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