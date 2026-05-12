U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors clear vegetative debris along Route 30 in Marpi, Saipan, May 14, 2026, following the impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Debris removal operations continue across the island to help restore safe access, reduce hazards and support ongoing recovery efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9687692
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-ZT698-1342
|Resolution:
|600x338
|Size:
|145.45 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crews Begin Clearing Marpi's Storm Debris [Image 18 of 18], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.