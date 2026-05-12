U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors remove storm-generated debris along Beach Road in San Antonio, Saipan, May 14, 2026, following the impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Crews continue clearing public rights-of-way to support safe travel, restore access and assist ongoing recovery operations across the island. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 22:36
|Photo ID:
|9687689
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-ZT698-1339
|Resolution:
|600x338
|Size:
|113.47 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clearing the Way Along Beach Road [Image 18 of 18], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.