Clearing the Way Along Beach Road

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors remove storm-generated debris along Beach Road in San Antonio, Saipan, May 14, 2026, following the impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Crews continue clearing public rights-of-way to support safe travel, restore access and assist ongoing recovery operations across the island. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)