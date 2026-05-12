D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250

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CW2 David Perry, Law Enforcement Advisor for the D.C. National Guard, attends the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful: Announcing Summer Surge” press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, on May 15, 2026. The press conference announced details of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Summer Surge ahead of the Freedom 250 events in Washington, as part of ongoing coordinated public safety efforts in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)