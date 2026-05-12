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    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250 [Image 9 of 9]

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    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    CW2 David Perry, Law Enforcement Advisor for the D.C. National Guard, attends the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful: Announcing Summer Surge” press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, on May 15, 2026. The press conference announced details of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Summer Surge ahead of the Freedom 250 events in Washington, as part of ongoing coordinated public safety efforts in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9687561
    VIRIN: 260515-F-PL327-9670
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250

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    jtfdc
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    Freedom 250

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