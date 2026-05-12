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    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250 [Image 5 of 9]

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    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Colin M. McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice, delivers remarks during the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful: Announcing Summer Surge” press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, on May 15, 2026. McDonald was joined by Gadyaces "Gady" S. Serralta, Director of the United States Marshals Service; Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia; and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard. The press conference announced details of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Summer Surge ahead of the Freedom 250 events in Washington, as part of ongoing coordinated public safety efforts in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9687556
    VIRIN: 260515-F-PL327-7496
    Resolution: 5464x3567
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250

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    DCSafe, jtfdc, D.C. National Guard, National Guard, Freedom 250, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

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