D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250

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Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, attends the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful: Announcing Summer Surge” press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, on May 15, 2026. Brig. Gen. Blanchard was joined by Colin M. McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice; Gadyaces "Gady" S. Serralta, Director of the United States Marshals Service; and Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. The press conference announced details of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Summer Surge ahead of the Freedom 250 events in Washington, as part of ongoing coordinated public safety efforts in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)