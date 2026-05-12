Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Bowers, deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, speaks with Blount Island Command leaders May 14, 2026, aboard the USNS Sgt. William R. Button at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. The maritime prepositioning ship operated by Military Sealift Command supports sustainment operations for forward-deployed Marine Corps forces. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)