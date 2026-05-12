Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Bowers, deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, walks with Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, after arriving May 14, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida, where service members, civilians and contractors support Marine Corps operations worldwide. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)