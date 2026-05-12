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    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness [Image 5 of 6]

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    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, speaks with Lt. Gen. William Bowers, deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, May 14, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida following a brief focused on recruiting, retention, career development and workforce readiness. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9687183
    VIRIN: 260514-M-BD377-1736
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness
    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness
    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness
    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness
    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness
    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness

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    Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness

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    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

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