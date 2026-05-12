Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, speaks with Lt. Gen. William Bowers, deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, May 14, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida following a brief focused on recruiting, retention, career development and workforce readiness. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)