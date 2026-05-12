Bowers Visits Blount Island, Highlights Workforce Behind Marine Corps Readiness

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Bowers, deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, speaks to service members and civilians May 14, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida about recruiting, retention, career development and workforce readiness supporting forward-deployed Marine Corps operations. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)