A member of the U.S. Air Force 11th Security Forces Squadron participates in a ruck march honoring National Police Week at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 12, 2026. The 24-hour ruck march was held in honor of fallen military and civilian law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9686470
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-OU359-1078
|Resolution:
|2259x1503
|Size:
|876.13 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.