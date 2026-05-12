Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force security forces members from the National Capital Region participate in a 24-hour ruck march honoring National Police Week at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 12, 2026. The event honored military and civilian law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)