Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen

U.S. Air Force security forces members from the National Capital Region participate in a 24-hour ruck march honoring National Police Week at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 12, 2026. The event honored military and civilian law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9686468
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-OU359-1060
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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