Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen

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A member of the U.S. Air Force 11th Security Forces Squadron participates in a ruck march honoring National Police Week at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 12, 2026. The 24-hour event honored fallen military and civilian law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)