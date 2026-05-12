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    Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen [Image 1 of 4]

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    Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force security forces members from the National Capital Region participate in a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 12, 2026. National Police Week was first established in 1962 when former U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9686467
    VIRIN: 260512-F-OU359-1048
    Resolution: 4920x3273
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen
    Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen
    Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen

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