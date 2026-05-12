Security Forces Airmen honor their fallen

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U.S. Air Force security forces members from the National Capital Region participate in a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 12, 2026. National Police Week was first established in 1962 when former U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)