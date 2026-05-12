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    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards & All Hands [Image 7 of 10]

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    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    260429-N-XA496-1050 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Apr. 29, 2026) Capt. Gregory Tiner, Naval Education Training Command (NETC) chief of staff and headquarters commanding officer, presents a certificate of service to Michael Japp, NETC Information Management and Technology, during an All-Hands Call at the Mustin Beach Club onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla., Apr. 29. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9686435
    VIRIN: 260429-N-XA496-1050
    Resolution: 5684x3791
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards & All Hands [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands
    NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards &amp; All Hands

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    TAGS

    All Hands Call
    Awards at Quarters
    NETC Sailor of the Quarter
    NETC Civilian of the Quarter
    All Hands Awards
    NETC

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