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260429-N-XA496-1031 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Apr. 29, 2026) Capt. Gregory Tiner, Naval Education Training Command (NETC) chief of staff and headquarters commanding officer, virtually presents the Sailor of the Quarter to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Isaiah Perkins, NETC Supply Chain Operations, during an All-Hands Call at the Mustin Beach Club onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla., Apr. 29. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)