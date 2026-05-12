260429-N-XA496-1043 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Apr. 29, 2026) Capt. Gregory Tiner, Naval Education Training Command (NETC) chief of staff and headquarters commanding officer, presents a certificate of service to Kimberly Dinsmore, NETC Fiscal Management Division, during an All-Hands Call at the Mustin Beach Club onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla., Apr. 29. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9686433
|VIRIN:
|260429-N-XA496-1043
|Resolution:
|6084x4058
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC 2nd Quarter FY26 Awards & All Hands [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.