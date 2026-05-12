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260429-N-XA496-1010 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Apr. 29, 2026) Capt. Gregory Tiner, Naval Education Training Command (NETC) chief of staff and headquarters commanding officer, virtually presents the Junior Civilian of the Quarter to Reginald Griffith, NETC Information Management and Technology, during an All-Hands Call at the Mustin Beach Club onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla., Apr. 29. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)