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    Guest Speaker Alexandra Kolleda at Dr. Walker Memorialization Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

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    Guest Speaker Alexandra Kolleda at Dr. Walker Memorialization Ceremony

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Chris Hall 

    Fort Walker

    Ms. Alexandra Kolleda from Fort Lee Army Women's museum gives remarks as guest speaker at the Dr. Walker Memorialization ceremony at Fort A.P. Hill.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9686262
    VIRIN: 260512-D-SQ053-5715
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 234.14 KB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guest Speaker Alexandra Kolleda at Dr. Walker Memorialization Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Chris Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mary Walker family with Fort A.P. Hill Command
    Honors to the Nation
    Walker family descendant admires Dr. Walker portrait
    Dr. Mary Walker Memorialization Ceremony
    Reviewing the Mary Walker Memorialization
    Guest Speaker Alexandra Kolleda at Dr. Walker Memorialization Ceremony
    Mark Walker placard is unveiled

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