Date Taken: 05.12.2026 Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:32 Photo ID: 9686262 VIRIN: 260512-D-SQ053-5715 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 234.14 KB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Guest Speaker Alexandra Kolleda at Dr. Walker Memorialization Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Chris Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.