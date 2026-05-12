Guest Speaker Alexandra Kolleda at Dr. Walker Memorialization Ceremony

Ms. Alexandra Kolleda from Fort Lee Army Women's museum gives remarks as guest speaker at the Dr. Walker Memorialization ceremony at Fort A.P. Hill.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9686262
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-SQ053-5715
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|234.14 KB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort A.P. Hill Memorializes Visitor Control Center for Trailblazing Surgeon
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