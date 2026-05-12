Audience gathers at Fort A.P. Hill for the Memorialization ceremony for Dr. Mary Walker.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9686254
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-SQ053-3342
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|369.02 KB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Mary Walker Memorialization Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Chris Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort A.P. Hill Memorializes Visitor Control Center for Trailblazing Surgeon
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