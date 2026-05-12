Dr. Mary Walker placard is unveiled by Fort A.P. Hill command group and Dr. Walker descendants.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9686247
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-SQ053-9239
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|325.63 KB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mark Walker placard is unveiled [Image 7 of 7], by Chris Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.