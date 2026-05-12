Fort A.P. Hill Memorializes Visitor Control Center for Trailblazing Surgeon

Fort A.P. Hill Va.When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Dr. Walker petitioned the Army for a commission to serve as a surgeon, but was denied on account of her gender. Given her credentials as a medical doctor, she instead volunteered her services as a surgeon from 1861 to 1863. In 1863, the military accepted her medical credentials, and she was appointed a War Department surgeon. She treated wounded Soldiers and civilians at the front lines and was one of the first to champion the importance of field sanitation. In 1864, while aiding civilians behind the Confederate lines, she was captured and held as a prisoner of war in Richmond. In 1865, President Andrew Johnson awarded Dr. Walker with the Medal of Honor.

Memorializing the installation’s Visitor Control Center allows Fort A.P. Hill to continue to honor Dr. Walker’s legacy. She epitomizes the idea of civilian service to her country. Fort A.P. Hill’s workforce is compromised of almost 100% Department of Army civilians, all with the same dedication to accomplishing the mission of supporting America’s warfighters. Much as Walker supported the Army effort with her bravery and advanced battlefield medicine techniques, the Fort A.P. Hill team supports the American military with unmatched training capability that constantly evolves to meet the rapid development of modern warfare.

The idea of placing Dr. Walker’s name on the VCC, the most visited building on post, imparts Fort A.P. Hill’s visitors with the name and story of an American hero, one whose legacy will be preserved on this installation. As stated by Ms. Ali Kolleda, the guest speaker for the memorialization event, “Despite never receiving a commission, Dr. Walker’s service paved the way for those Army women who followed in her footsteps… she serves as a role model for all Soldiers today, having exemplified the Army Values throughout her life.”

Today, Fort A.P. Hill is a training and maneuver center focused on providing realistic joint and combined arms training for all branches of the Armed Forces, and through the Garrison’s state-of-the-art training facilities, ranges, and professional support staff, Fort A.P. Hill supports the requirements of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and the Joint Force. Lt. Col. Bauer closed his remarks, “Now, more than ever, our critical tie between the heroic actions of our predecessors, including Dr. Mary Walker, over one hundred and sixty years ago and our sacred duty we are charged with executing is more important than ever: to build lethal, combat-ready formations ready to fight and win.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:34 Story ID: 565396 Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort A.P. Hill Memorializes Visitor Control Center for Trailblazing Surgeon, by Chris Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.