RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event

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Firefighters assigned to the 422nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire & Emergency Services Flight, stand near equipment displays during a National Police Week Touch a Truck event at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2026. The event highlighted the service and sacrifice of law enforcement and emergency response personnel while giving attendees an opportunity to view demonstrations and interact with equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)