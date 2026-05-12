(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Attendees view weapons and gear displays during a National Police Week Touch a Truck event at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2026. The event highlighted the service and sacrifice of law enforcement and emergency response personnel while giving attendees an opportunity to view demonstrations and interact with equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 05:57
    Photo ID: 9685873
    VIRIN: 260512-F-QN763-2005
    Resolution: 3669x2451
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event
    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event
    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event
    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event
    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event
    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event
    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event
    RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Police Week
    community engagement
    RAF Croughton
    422nd Security Forces Squadron
    422nd Fire and Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery