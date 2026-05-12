RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event

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Attendees interact with emergency response equipment during a National Police Week Touch a Truck event at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2026. The event highlighted the contributions of law enforcement and emergency response personnel while allowing attendees to explore emergency vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)