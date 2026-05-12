RAF Croughton hosts Police Week Touch a Truck event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force fire engine assigned to the 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire & Emergency Services Flight, is displayed during a National Police Week Touch a Truck event at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2026. The event highlighted the service and sacrifice of law enforcement and emergency response personnel while giving attendees an opportunity to view demonstrations and interact with equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)