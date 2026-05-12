U.S. Navy Capt. Erich Frandrup, center, commodore, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75, speaks to U.S. Navy and Visayas Command (VISCOM), Armed Forces of the Philippines, Exercise Balikatan 2026 participants during the closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu, Cebu City, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9685840
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-NN671-1209
|Resolution:
|5392x3592
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu [Image 10 of 10], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.