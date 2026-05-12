CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu

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U.S. Navy Capt. Erich Frandrup, commodore, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75, leaves a thank you note at the Visayas Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Lapu Lapu, Cebu City, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)