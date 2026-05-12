CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu

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U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75 and service members assigned to Visayas Command (VISCOM), Armed Forces of the Philippines, attend the Exercise Balikatan 2026 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu, Cebu City, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)