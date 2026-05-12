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    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu [Image 5 of 10]

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    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu

    PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy Capt. Erich Frandrup, center, commodore, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75, poses alongside staff from CTF 75 and Visayas Command (VISCOM), Armed Forces of the Philippines leadership during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Lapu Lapu, Cebu City, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 03:34
    Photo ID: 9685834
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-NN671-1140
    Resolution: 5341x3558
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu [Image 10 of 10], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu
    CTF 75 and VISCOM hold BK26 closing ceremony at Camp Lapu Lapu

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    Balikatan
    ShouldertoShoulder
    CTF 75
    StrongerTogether
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK26

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