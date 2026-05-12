Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family, honored guests, distinguished leaders, and active duty and veteran members of the Armed Services gather for a ceremony in honor of U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric J. Huberth in North Las Vegas, Nevada, May 13, 2026. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has worked for decades to find any possessions belonging to Huberth after he was declared missing in action in 1970. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)