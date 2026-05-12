U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brittany Lee, middle, commander of the 99th Force Support Squadron, presents ID tags to Lorraine Larsen, left, and Suzanne Huberth, right, sisters of U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric J. Huberth, during an ID Tag Reunification Ceremony in North Las Vegas, Nevada, May 13, 2026. The Air Force remains committed to the recovery and identification of its service members, ensuring that the legacy of every Airman is honored and preserved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 18:24
|Photo ID:
|9685238
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-MD154-1003
|Resolution:
|5454x3629
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bella Swarr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.