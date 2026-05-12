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    Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years [Image 3 of 6]

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    Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years

    NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brittany Lee, middle, commander of the 99th Force Support Squadron, presents ID tags to Lorraine Larsen, left, and Suzanne Huberth, right, sisters of U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric J. Huberth, during an ID Tag Reunification Ceremony in North Las Vegas, Nevada, May 13, 2026. The Air Force remains committed to the recovery and identification of its service members, ensuring that the legacy of every Airman is honored and preserved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9685238
    VIRIN: 260513-F-MD154-1003
    Resolution: 5454x3629
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bella Swarr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years
    Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years
    Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years
    Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years
    Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years
    Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years

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    Nellis AFB
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    DPAA
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    MIA
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