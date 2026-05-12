Suzanne Huberth, sister of U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric J. Huberth, holds his ID tag during an ID Tag Reunification Ceremony in North Las Vegas, Nevada, May 13, 2026. The ID tag symbolizes the nation’s commitment to full accountability for every service member and the promise to leave no one behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 18:24
|Photo ID:
|9685241
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-MD154-1004
|Resolution:
|5163x3435
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bella Swarr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.