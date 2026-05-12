Lorraine Larsen, left, and Suzanne Huberth, right, sisters of U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric J. Huberth, pose while holding their brother’s ID tags in North Las Vegas, Nevada, May 13, 2026. After being listed missing in action for 56 years, Huberth’s ID tags were recovered during an excavation in April 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 18:24
|Photo ID:
|9685248
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-MD154-1006
|Resolution:
|5500x3659
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bella Swarr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.