Never Forgotten: ID tags of MIA aviator returned to family after 56 years

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Lorraine Larsen, left, and Suzanne Huberth, right, sisters of U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric J. Huberth, pose while holding their brother’s ID tags in North Las Vegas, Nevada, May 13, 2026. After being listed missing in action for 56 years, Huberth’s ID tags were recovered during an excavation in April 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bella Swarr)